Kildare glider pilot qualifies for International Award

Maynooth-based glider pilot Peter Denman used the fine weather on August 8 to complete a remarkable long flight of more than 300 kilometres, qualifying him for the coveted Gold Badge awarded by the Federation Aeronautique Internationale.

Once towed into the air by an aeroplane from the club’s base at Gowran Grange Airfield near Punchestown, Peter cast free in his single-seater sailplane to fly a pre-set course. This took him from a start over Blessington, down south to Thomastown, back up to Ballymore Eustace then south again to Bennetsbridge before returning to land back at Gowran Grange - all without an engine.

Most of the flight was at heights of between 3000 feet and 5000 feet, using the rising air of thermals found under the white cumulus clouds that dotted the sky. Having circled to climb with the rising air, the glider then used the height to move on while looking for another suitable cloud for a top-up.

Peter explains that, as well as controlling the glider to fly efficiently, part of the skill of gliding is learning to read the sky so as to make progress.

The 300k cross-country flight was the last of three different tasks required for the Gold Badge award.

His other flights, accomplished previously, involved staying in the air for over five hours, and a height gain of 10000 feet (3000m).

There are other glider pilots in Ireland holding a Gold Badge, but their qualifications were gained for flights abroad, where there are more opportunities for long flights and climbs to altitude. Peter is the only one whose three qualifying flights have all been achieved in Ireland.

“Our Atlantic weather and small landmass, combined with the need to avoid extensive areas of controlled airspace in Ireland, pose particular challenges for long or very high glider flights in Ireland,” Peter said.

“On the other hand, we do have a magnificently varied landscape to fly over.”

Pictured above is Peter Denman about to land his DG200 glider, photo by Ciaran Sinclair.

Peter, now retired, was for many years a member of the English Literature Department at Maynooth University. He learned to fly and gained his pilot’s licence with the Dublin Gliding Club, where he is an instructor at its base in Gowran Grange Airfield, the major centre for gliding in Ireland.

Although “Dublin” in the name dates from the club’s founding seventy years ago, the club is now very much a County Kildare institution, with the residents of Naas and Ballymore Eustace well accustomed to seeing gliders soaring silently overhead.