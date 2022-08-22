Members of public advised about firing to recommence at Curragh range from next month

Following the recent upgrade of the gallery ranges located in Range No 3 in the Curragh Camp, firing will recommence from September 16, according to the Defence Forces.

When the ranges are in use again, movements will be restricted in the danger areas according to Section 274 of the Defence Acts 1954 to 2007.

Warning systems in place will include warning signs will be positions at several locations a minimum of 24 hours prior to firing:

The locations are: Brownstown Crossroad at North East corner of the junction, Sunnyhill junction, Donnelly’s Hollow side of Hollow Road, Junction at Brownstown House and South most Sentinel Hut on Range Road.

Sentries will also be posted at entry points to the range danger area on the Hollow Road (Athgarvan Heights, between R413 and L6080).

Red Warning Flags will be positioned around the range danger area on the day of firing.

A Range Usage Light opposite St Brigid’s Garrison Church will be illuminated when the range is in use.

The Defence Force said the public are asked to please respect these restrictions as it is in interest of their safety.