23 Aug 2022

Breached order six times — claim made in Kildare court

PROTECTION ORDER

A garda in the case said that 'the message wasn't seeking in' for the defendant. File photograph: Naas Courthouse

Reporter:

Court reporter

23 Aug 2022 11:33 AM

A man who gardaí claimed broke a protection order against him on six separate occasions was granted bail.

Judge Miriam Walsh agreed to grant bail for the man at Naas District Court on Thursday, August 18.

A garda told the judge that the man, who resides in Dublin, had broken the order by showing up at his wife’s address, in Kildare, on six different dates while on bail.

Garda Sergeant Brian Jacob added: "It is clear that the message isn’t sinking in."

During cross-examination, the man’s solicitor, Tim Kennelly, asked a garda if any of the breaches resulted in any convictions.

The garda replied that none did, to which Mr Kennelly told the court that one of the previous breaches had been struck out, while the State 'was not in a position to proceed' with two other breaches.

He added that the complainant had failed to appear on the last court date, and also said that there was no evidence that his client would intimidate any state witnesses in the case.

After consideration, Judge Walsh agreed to grant bail for the man until the case returns to court.

The bail conditions imposed by the judge included: that the man stay out of County Kildare, that he must stay at his designated address, that he signs on daily at his local garda station, and that he provides a phone number to gardaí and be contactable at all times.

