St Laurence's through in second place after hard-fought Kilcock draw in Kildare SFC

Joe Mallon Motors Senior Football Championship Group D, Round 3

St Laurence's 1-9

Kilcock 0-12

St Laurence's and Kilcock played out a draw in Group D of the SFC, a game that could have gone either way.

Larries dominated the score board in the opening half and while Kilcock only managed two points in that period, they certainly had enough possession but as in previous games fell down when getting in sight of the opposition goals.

Ace scorer, Padraig Fogarty opened the scoring for the boys in red and yellow and added a second soon after a fine more involving Oisín Grufferty and Alex Mackey.

Mark Glynn made it three to the good before a miss-placed hand-pass out of defence went to Larries' Adam Steed, who passed to Harry Swan who made no mistake finding the net from close range to make it 1-3 to 0-0 after 12 minutes.

A Shane Farrell free came off the upright back into play but another attempted score was then blocked by a defender and cleared before Daragh McArdle finally opened for Kilcock with a point after 20 minutes.

Chris McCarthy then put Cameron Nairn in on goal but his effort was straight at the Larries keeper, Richard Redden, which caused him little trouble.

Two more Padraig Fogarty frees before the break left the score board reading St Laurence's 1-6 Kilcock 0-2, Eoin McArdle getting Kilcock's point in the 27 minute.

However despite the score line Kilcock were not without hope, they had an amount of possession, much more scoring attempts than their opponents, akin to a similar situation they found themselves against Confey in the previous round.

Shane Farrell reduced the deficit on the resumption; Alex Mackey replied before Kilcock — or to be more accurate — Shane Farrell went about cutting back that lead.

Farrell followed by a Cian O'Sullivan point reduced the deficit back to four with 42 minutes gone.

Brendan Gibbons came forward to pull it back to three as Kilcock were now dominating the midfield area; Larries on the other hand were falling foul of referee Barry's interpretation of the carrying rules, being pulled up 3/4 times for over-carrying, much to the annoyance of the Larries fans.

Padraig Fogarty eased The Larries growing uneasiness with a free after a foul on Chris Fenner but Kilcock sensed all was not last and points from Shane Farrell hit three on the bounce and Daniel Courtney drew the sides level before Shane Farrell fired over after a pick-up infringement to give Kilcock the lead with 64 minutes on the clock.

However there was one more twist to this one when an attack by St Laurence's saw an unnecessary foul being committed about 30m out and that man Padraig Fogarty made no mistake to level the game.

Final score: St Laurence's 1-9 Kilcock 0-2.

Scorers

St Laurence's, Padraig Fogarty 0-7 (5 frees), Harry Swan 1-0, Mark Glynn 0-1, Alex Mackey 0-1,

Kilcock, Shane Farrell 0-7 (4 frees, 45), Daragh McArdle 0-1, Eoin McArdle 0-1 (mark), Brendan Gibbons 0-1, Daniel Courtney 0-1, Cian O'Sullivan 0-1.

ST LAURENCE'S: Richard Redden; Michael O'Sullivan, Niall Clynch, Eoin Curley; Niall O'Connor, Kevin Eustace, Stephen Mann; Mark Glynn, Jason McHugh; Oisín Grufferty, Alex Mackey, Adam Steed; Sean O'Driscoll, Padraig Fogarty, Harry Swan. Subs: Felix Lawler for Sean O'Driscoll (16 minutes); Chris Fenner for Harry Swan (42 minutes); Ian Fleming for Kevin Eustace (56 minutes); Aaron Gorman for Alex Mackey (60 minutes); Jack Dargan for Niall O'Connor (60 minutes).

KILCOCK: Sean O'Sullivan; Cormac Divilly, Mark Durkan, Johnny Sullivan; Daniel Courtney, Jason Gibbons, David Duke; Brendan Gibbons, Chris McCarthy; Mark Gibbons, Findlay Nairn, Daragh McArdle; Eoin McArdle, Shane Farrell, Cameron Nairn. Subs: Cian O'Sullivan for Mark Gibbons (24 minutes); Shane O'Rourke for Cameron Nairn (50 minutes); Danny Maguire for Eoin McArdle (56 minutes).

REFEREE: Fergal Barry.