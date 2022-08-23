KILDARE: Robertstown GAA holding Family Fun Day

FILE PHOTO
Robertstown GAA is holding a Family Fun Day in Maurice Musgrave Park on Sunday, September 11 from 12 noon to 6pm.
Lots of activities on the day include Penalty Shootout, Beat the Buzzer, BBQ, Obstacle Course, Live Music, Poppymay's Coffee and lots more.
There will also be exhibiton games from all underage teams.
Come along and support the Club and have a great day out with the family.
