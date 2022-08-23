Kildare music and cultural event makes a welcome return this weekend

After the lockdowns and the absence of live music and “craic” over the past few years a festival event is to take place next weekend.

Irish language and cultural group Sult na Sollán will present their eighth Sallins Trad Festival or Féile na Sollán 2022 with a programme of events filled with music, song and dance for all age groups.

On Friday evening in The Railway Inn proceedings start with the festival launch and an open trad session featuring local musicians. There will be a pop-up Gaeilteach. for those who want to come along and use your cúpla focal. In the parish hall at 7pm there will be a new event - Biongó Ceol, musical bingo as Gaeilge.

On Saturday, on the mainstage on the Grand Canal harbour, 2pm-6pm Kilteel Comhaltas will provide traditional music and dance and also performing will be Lock 10, Sult and the Rita Sutton Dancers. This will be compered by RTE’s John Kenny which will be followed by the main event from 6-8 pm - Frankie Lane and Paul Kelly (Fleadh Cowboys).

At 9pm, there’ll be another trad session in Lock 13.

On Saturday, at 11am Polaponc, a musical event for younger children will bestaged, followed by Seó Draíochta Magic Show at noon and for adults, there’s an interesting new event from 4-6pm, Péinteáil and Prosecco in the parish hall.

A histroical walk around Sallins has been arranged with historian Liam Kenny on Sunday at 11am with a Historical Walk around Sallins, opposite BargeTrip. Storytelling for children with Julie Anne De Brún is in the parish hall (11-1) and a TikTok dance workshop in the same venue from 1.30 to 3.

From 1pm-3.45 there will be barge trad trips on the canal for those seeking the ambience of live music aboard a moving boat.

Other events include a treasure hunt, pop up market and the Sallins Biodiversity Group will have a presence.

It ends with an open trad session on Sunday evening in the Railway Inn featuring Tom Moran and Mairead O’Donnell. All musicians are welcome to come along and join with us playing a few tunes and songs.

Many events are bilingual and this presents a great opportunity to use whatever Irish you may have, be it a lot, a little, or none.

