Firefighters battle car fire at Red Cow Park & Ride facility

A firefighter extinguishes the car fire / Dublin Fire Brigade
Firefighters from Tallaght were called to a car on fire at the Luas park & ride facility at the Red Cow.
The incident happened yesterday afternoon.
Dublin Fire Brigade said smoke was visible around the busy junction beside the M50.
The car was quickly extinguished and no other vehicles were damaged.
