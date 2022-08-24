Search

24 Aug 2022

More incentives needed for remote workers in Kildare - County Kildare Chamber

More incentives needed for remote workers in Kildare - County Kildare Chamber

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

24 Aug 2022 1:33 PM

Council Kildare Chamber has called for better tax breaks for people who work remotely.
Unveiling its pre-Budget submission, the Chamber said more incentives are needed to help businesses across the county who are struggling to hire employees.
The body, which represents 400 businesses and over 38,000 employees across Kildare, called for a simplified work permit process and better childcare supports.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Public Expenditure and Reform Minister Michael McGrath are set to deliver Budget 2023 to the Dáil on Tuesday, September 27.

Remote working

On the issue of remote working, the Chamber document said: “Revenue rules around a person’s place of work should be reviewed in light of increases in hybrid working arrangements.”

Sinead Ronan, public affairs manager said: “Budget 2023 is taking place at a unique time, in the wake of a pandemic and the ongoing war in Ukraine, yet amid continuing optimism around our economic growth... focused on promoting and furthering growth within our towns and cities.
“Quality of life, housing availability, infrastructure, transport, sustainable practices, and economic growth will all be dominant topics for the foreseeable future.
“Many of the problems we are experiencing in these areas, arose from a decade of under-investment which afflicted the economy in the post Great-Financial-Crash era.
“Delivering on the much-needed infrastructure solutions during a time of increasing costs will be extremely challenging but is also essential for the future prosperity and success of Kildare, its communities, and businesses.” 

Commuters

To support commuters, the Chamber called for the accelerated rollout of fast charging points nationwide for electric vehicles, with particular focus on regional areas.
The Chamber is also lobbying for incentives for local authorities to make areas like Kildare into more attractive places to live and work.
The representative body also called for a programme of housing retrofits to reduce the impact of fuel costs on the marginalised.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media