NOTICE: Road resurfacing works for area near Newbridge this Friday, Kildare County Council announces

The works will take place subject to good weather conditions, Kildare County Council said.
Kildare County Council (KCC) has said that road resurfacing works will commence in an area near Newbridge this Friday, pending weather conditions.
The works will be carried out on the L7043 Walshestown.
A road closure will be in place on the above mentioned date.
KCC said that diversion routes will be in place and will be clearly signposted.
"Your co-operation is appreciated, and any inconvenience caused is regretted," KCC added.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.