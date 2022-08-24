Ten people on trolleys at Naas Hospital

Naas Hospital
There are 10 patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital today.
However the most overcrowded hospital in the eastern region, which includes the major Dublin facilities, is St Vincent's Hospital where there are 49 people on trolleys.
There are 23 people on trolleys at Tallaght Hospital.
At Portlaoise Hospital there are 14 patients on trolleys while the overcrowding figure for Tullamore Hospital today is three.
