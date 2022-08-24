Plans for fines for failing to stop for School Warden in Kildare to be doubled to €160

Kildare County Council has welcomed plans by the Department of Transport to double fines for motorists who fail to stop for a school warden sign.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton TD announced the increase from €80 to €160.

There are over 400 School Wardens employed by local authorities across Ireland who’s role is to stop traffic in order to assist primary school children across a road safely.

LARSO, the Local Authority Road Safety Officers network has welcomed the announcement and hopes the increase in fines will deter drivers from engaging in inappropriate and dangerous driver behaviour at school warden crossings.



Kildare County Council’s Road Safety Officer, Declan Keogh, said “School Wardens play an important role in the community and provide a life-saving role for primary school students. Every effort needs to be made to assist our wardens in their role and to eliminate the risks posed by some drivers at school crossings. Drivers should realise they are required, by law, to stop for a school warden sign when directed to do so. Failing to stop for a school warden sign puts the warden, school children and other pedestrians in danger.”

School Wardens, or as they are affectionately known to school children as the ‘Lollipop Person’, will return for duty when the new school term begins next week. Drivers are being reminded of the extra pedestrian, bicycle, and vehicle traffic on school routes in addition to other modes of transport such as scooters, Cycle Buses and Walking Buses. Drivers should observe and obey the instructions of a school warden and allow plenty of room at school crossings for pedestrians to cross the road.

Photo: Waterford Road Safety Officer Jemma Jacob and Kildare Road Safety Officer Declan Keogh with School Wardens Gemma O'Dwyer and Maria Roche at the Road Safety and Cycle Training Park in Dungarvan, Co. Waterford.