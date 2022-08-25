Search

25 Aug 2022

LATEST: Vigil for man killed in Monasterevin attack to take place tomorrow

The late Dylan McCarthy (RIP)

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

25 Aug 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A vigil for a man who was tragically killed during an assault in Monasterevin over the weekend will take place tomorrow.

Gardai continue to investigate an incident involving up to ten people, during which 29-year-old Dylan McCarthy, from Kilmallock in Limerick, and his father, Eamonn, aged in his 50s, were assaulted in the early hours of Sunday morning. 

Dylan McCarthy was pronounced dead on Monday afternoon.

Both Dylan and his father had been in Monasterevin on Saturday night to mark a family occasion.

The vigil will take place at Riverside Park in Monasterevin on Friday, August 26, at 8pm.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a candle to remember Dylan McCarthy, as well as to pay tribute to his family and friends who have been affected by the tragedy.

News

