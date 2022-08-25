SIRO invests €4 million in new full-fibre broadband network for Maynooth, Kildare

A broadband network operator has invested €4 million into a new full-fibre broadband network for Maynooth.

SIRO has said that it's broadband network will bring 'world class connectivity' to 2,500 homes and businesses in the town.

The investment in a new broadband network for Maynooth is part of the company’s ongoing fibre rollout across Ireland targeting 154 cities and towns and 770,000 premises.

Commenting on SIRO’s launch in Maynooth, the company's CEO, John Keaney, said: "Maynooth has been hugely successfully in attracting high quality investment and jobs into the town in recent decades.

"Its status as home to one of Ireland’s leading universities makes having high quality, reliable and future proofed connectivity critical (to the town)."

He continued: "SIRO is delighted to announce the arrival of its network in Maynooth. High quality connectivity is now the foundation of how we live, work, study and engage with others.

"Our network provides a platform for individuals, families, communities, and businesses to do all these activities."

Mr Kearney said that the business is focused on delivering 'the highest quality of broadband services, a reliable network, and the capacity to meet data demands today, without fear of lag or downtime. but also (to meet) future demand with our 10 Gigabit capacity.

"Our network rollouts in Kildare towns have been hugely positive to date so we are excited to now expand to Maynooth," he added.

Areas within the town set to benefit from the network include: Main Street, O'Neill Park, Parson Street, Leinster Street, Pound Lane, Dublin Road, Doctor's Lane, Bere Street, Carton Grove, Carton Square, Pebble Hill Park, Limetree Hall, and Back Lane.

SIRO’s roll-out in Maynooth to a remaining 2,000 premises is ongoing and expected to complete by end September.

The company's new full-fibre network is available to both residential and business customers.

Maynooth Business Campus (MBC), which has over 100 national and multinational companies operating within it, is just one of the commercial locations where SIRO is already available.

The town of Maynooth is now the ninth town in Kildare to go live on the SIRO network: 30,000 premises in Naas, Athy, Johnstown, Kildare, Clane, Newbridge, Sallins and Prosperous are already connected.

SIRO is a joint venture company between ESB and Vodafone, founded in 2015.

It's fibre broadband network is built on the ESB electricity infrastructure.

The company is investing more than €1 billion in delivering high speed broadband across Ireland.