Gardaí removed man from family home, Kildare court told

Naas Courthouse
The gardaí removed a man from the family home, it was claimed at a Naas District Court sitting on August 11.
The man’s partner also claimed that he had mental problems and is abusive.
The couple have a number of children together.
The court was further told that the man is living with members of his own family now.
The woman was granted an interim protection order by Judge Miriam Walsh.
Judge Walsh said that he can go back into the house because it is his home.
“But if you feel your welfare or safety is in jeopardy, contact the gardaí,” Judge Walsh told the woman.
