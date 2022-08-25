Kildare gaming arcade is set to expand

Naas
Planning permission is being sought to expand the size of a gaming arcade in Naas.
An application has been made to Kildare County Council for alterations to the gaming and amusement arcade at 4 Fairgreen Street and Loch Bui in Naas.
The proposed development comprises the amalgamation and change of use of a ground floor unit.
This will form part of an extended gaming/amusement arcade.
The application by Coalquay Leisure Limited also seeks ancillary works which will include changes to the height of the premises as well as windows or doors at the existing building.
The internal changes sought also seek the provision of new toilet facilities.
KCC is due to decide on the application by October 11.
Submissions relating to the plans must be received at Aras Chill Dara by September 20.
