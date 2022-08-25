Search

29 Aug 2022

Kildare County Council to host morning of music and dance from Palestine and Ireland

Lajee Cultural Tour Ireland 2022

Lajee Cultural Tour Ireland 2022

Lajee Cultural Tour Ireland 2022

Reporter:

Niamh O'Donoghue

25 Aug 2022 8:33 PM

Kildare County Council is hosting an official reception for the Lajee Cultural Tour Ireland 2022 with an event in Newbridge Town Hall on Saturday, September 17 at 10.30am.

The free event will be a morning of music and dance from Palestine and Ireland and will feature young Dabke dancers and musicians from the Lajee Centre in Bethlehem as well as Irish traditional music and dancers.

The young Palestinians are touring Ireland and will have other events in Dublin, Cork and Galway. They will speak about their lives living under occupation in the West Bank and showcase their culture. There will also be an exhibition of photographs taken by the young people, documenting their daily lives and struggles.

All are welcome and the event is free but you must register on Eventbrite – Lajee Cultural Tour Newbridge or contact lajeetour@gmail.com. More information from Orla O’Neill on 087 256 9661.

