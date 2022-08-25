Sarsfields and Moorefield clash in headline act of busy Kildare football and hurling weekend

Maybe not as crammed as last weekend but there are still some very interesting games down for decision this coming weekend with the action getting under way on Thursday with the UPMC Senior B Hurling Championship.

SFC PRE-QUARTER FINALS

The first of the two SFC pre-quarter finals will see Eadestown take on St Laurence's in Hawkfield on Friday, a game that throws in at 7 pm.

Very interesting game this one and one, no doubt that could go either way.

The Larries have been playing in fits and starts at times but digging out results while Eadestown have got some very good results, their draw with Athy last weekend in particular stands out.

Dessie Brennan has Eadestown moving well and they just might have too much for The Larries who have been walking on thin ice at times this season and while they can never be ruled out, the nod goes to Eadestown.

The second pre-quarter final goes ahead at St Conleth's Park on Sunday and this should certainly attract a big crown as Newbridge town rivals Sarsfields and Moorefield go head-to-head.

Sarsfields have been second favourites all along in the SFC, just behind champions Naas and they will certainly go into this game as odds-on favourites to book a quarter-final spot.

Moorefield though remain unbeaten, albeit with two draws but they have been making steady progress as the competition progresses.

Ger Brennan has a lot of young, inexperienced players on his panel in 2022 along with a fine blend of experienced players.

No doubt Davy Burke will fancy his side to advance, which they should, but then again this is a local derby and going in as hot favourites may not be to Sarsfields liking but all things considered they should take it .. maybe, possibly ... probably ... but then again ...

UPMC SHC

One game down for decision, the quarter-final between Clane and Confey.

Clane finished second in group A (winners) while Confey were second in Group B (losers); not a lot between them but Clane just might edge it.

UPMC SHC B

Sarsfields take on Kilcock which should see the Newbridge record a victory following their fine in against Celbridge in the last round.

Naas take on Moorefield in the second game and following The Moore's heavy defeat last time out against Éire Óg Corrachoill they will probably have to give way again to Naas who will be hoping to make it a senior and senior B double this season.

The third game sees Éire Óg Corrachoill take on Celbridge and the Caragh/ Prosperous side will be firm favourites to win again.

IFC PRE-QUARTER FINALS

Ellistown take on Ballyteague in the first pre-quarter final on Saturday at St Conleth's Park and despite Ellistown having a fine win last weekend over Rathangan, Ballyteague are taken to get back to winning ways following their one point defeat last week at the hands of Ballymore Eustace.

The second pre-quarter final is between Sallins and Suncroft, Sunday, also in St Conleth's Park.

Have to say I felt Sallins were somewhat unlucky to go down to favourites Leixlip last week, they led for a long way but sending off a penalty caused their downfall.

Suncroft got the better of Nurney in a poor game, despite losing Fionn Dowling at the very start.

Expect Sallins to make it through and book their place in the quarters proper.

Tom Cross JFC

A host of games again in group 1 and Group 2, on Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday's (Group 2) Cappagh should have too much for Castlemitchell; Athgarvan too strong for Ardclough while Rheban should have too much for Kildangan.

In Group 1, Kill and Robertstown could be tight but Kill get the nod; Grange and Rathcoffey should see the former win while in the last game Straffan should maintain their winning run.