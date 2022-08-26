Search

29 Aug 2022

Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, August 26

RIP to the late Les Sherry

26 Aug 2022 12:33 PM

The death has occurred of Frank Clarke
Leixlip, Kildare / Athlone, Westmeath / Ballina, Mayo

The death has occurred of Frank Clarke Late of Leixlip, Co. Kildare, Athlone & Ballina, Co. Mayo. Suddenly and peacefully at home. Frank, predeceased by his parents Frank & Tessie and Carmel Clarke. Beloved father of Desi (Australia), Darragh (Galway) & Ciara (Ballina). Sadly missed by his loving sons, daughter, brothers Mike, Dan & Aidan, daughters-in-law Martina & Marie, son-in-law Paul, grandchildren Paul, Ollie, Megan, Tommy & Rory, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

 

Rest in Peace

 

Reposing at McGowan's Funeral Home, Ballina on Friday evening from 5:30pm until 7pm. Funeral Cortege will arrive to St. Muredach’s Cathedral, Ballina on Saturday morning for 11:30am Requiem mass followed by burial in Leigue Cemetery, Ballina.

The death has occurred of Mary Ellen (Minella) SEERY (née Sherlock)
Greystones, Wicklow / Athy, Kildare

SEERY (née Sherlock, Mary Ellen) Greystones, Co. Wicklow and formerly of Athy, Co. Kildare – August 23rd 2022 peacefully at St. Vincent’s University Hospital, Elm Park. *Minella*; dearly beloved wife of the late Séamas, mother of the late Dympna. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Íta and Gráinne, sons Hugh, Conall and Garrett, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Het, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends especially Eileen.

 

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis”

 

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Greystones Cancer Support. Donations can be made on line at

https://www.greystonescancersupport.com

 

Reposing at William Doyle Funeral Home, Main Street, Kilcoole on Friday (August 26th) from 5pm until 7pm. Removal on Saturday (August 27th) to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Greystones arriving for 10am Requiem Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Redford Cemetery, Greystones. To view the Funeral Mass live click on this link https://gkpastoralarea.ie/churches/holy-rosary-greystones/

 

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but are unable to do so, can leave a personal message of sympathy on the condolences section below or on the notice section at https://patrickodonovanandsonfunerals.ie.

The death has occurred of Leslie (Les) Sherry
Kilmurry, Kilshanroe, Kildare

Leslie (Les) Sherry Kilmurry, Kilshanroe, Enfield, County Kildare. August 23rd 2022. Unexpectedly. Sadly missed by his loving family, Predeceased by his brother William and his son. Deeply regretted by his Mother Jane, father William, brothers Adrian, Dennis, Brian, Eamonn and Matthew and their partners, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

 

May Les Rest in Peace

 

Les will be reposing at Murty O'Neill and Son's Funeral Home, Johnstownbridge, Kildare on Monday, 29th August, from 4pm concluding with rosary at 7.30pm. Requiem mass on Tuesday in St. Patrick's Church, Johnstownbridge at 11am followed by burial afterwards in Esker Cemetery. Family flowers only. Personal messages of condolences can be left for the family at the bottom of this page.

