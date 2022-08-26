Tense meeting in Newbridge, County Kildare over controversial proposed modular homes for Ukrainian refugees

Over 100 people gathered at a heated meeting in Newbridge last night, (August 25) to express their concerns over modular homes for Ukrainian refugees being placed there.

It was reported last week that Sinn Féin (SF) representatives were seeking a separate meeting with Minister Roderic O’ Gorman and the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth regarding the installation of 30 modular homes at Lakeside Park, as well as another 30 homes in Beechgrove, Rathangan.

The meeting was held on the basketball pitch located between Lakeside Park and Dara Park.

The majority of residents said they did not have an issue with the presence of Ukrainian refugees, but instead take issue with placing them in an area with issues ranging from sewage to flooding problems, concerns about garda vetting, antisocial behaviour fears, and concerns about the proposed development encroaching on green space.

Many of the residents were visibly upset and frustrated with Kildare County Council, who they feel have let them down by not consulting with them.

Local resident Noreen O’ Shea was one of the key speakers.

She said the residents found out about the proposed development through leaflets passed around by Deputy Patricia Ryan.

Ms O’ Shea said she is not racist but she has a problem with "unvetted people coming in… I have a problem with the government taking in 50,000 people when we have 10,000 of our own homeless. This is not about race."

This comment was met with a round of applause.

Ms O’ Shea added: "One woman (a local resident) tried to ring a doctor for one week, and got no response. She ended up collapsing and being hospitalised… this is how the Irish are being treated in their own country and we are being left to rot, as far as I can see."

She added that one former resident, a 75-year-old woman had recently found herself homeless and ended up in Peter McVerry shelter in the town.

Noel Heavey was informed about a number of issues currently affecting the area by local residents

Cllr Heavey told the meeting that if the group formed a committee to address the issue, he would stand with them.

"I spoke to a few people in this estate as soon as I found out, but I did not realise that absolutely nobody knew about the development," he said.

"I had a mushroom farm and I had Ukrainian people work for me, and I found them to be very good, very worthy people."

Cllr Heavey drew criticism and heckles from some members of the crowd.

However, he garnered approval when he said: "I have been asking the council that the Red House should be considered and I am confident that it will. The Ukrainians are in a desperate situation, and my heart goes out to them."

Cllr Heavey also said he feared there was the possibility of an ‘us vs them’ mentality regarding the situation, and said he is 'not be part of it.'

Ms O’Shea told Cllr Heavey: "You’re an elected representative, you should be standing with us, you say there’s good people coming in here but you don’t know that, they should be garda vetting. I have been garda vetted to get my home.

"If you tell us that it’s OK, it’s nonsense, you are not for the people if this is your idea, and that is all I’ll see from every politician," she concluded.

A few minutes later, Noreen apologised to Cllr Heavey for her comments: "Fair play to you for coming, but I am frustrated that you are not backing us, because you’re only here as a representative. We are here to defend our homes."

'THIS HAS BEEN IMPOSED ON US'

Another local resident, Tina Hughes, whose family home has been in the area for 55 years said: "The issue here is not the Ukrainian people, we just want some kind of consultation, and garda vetting, but the point is, this has been imposed on us.

"Certain people in the estate have bought their houses out, so people who have privately owned houses here have rights too."

Another resident, Angela Faney, criticised KCC for putting the proposed homes in the green area, 'especially as a lot of hard work went into it over the years to maintain it.'

"Nothing racist is meant (by this), but the government did not think things through; the county council did not do their homework. The facilities here are overstretched," she said.

At the end of the meeting, it was decided letters would be sent to Minister O’ Gorman from locals detailing their views on the proposed development.

RESIDENTS’ VIEWS

The Leinster Leader spoke to a number of local residents about their views.

One man, who wished to remain anonymous, said the refugees should be placed in the Red House or the Curragh as a substitute location.

One woman, who also wished to remain anonymous, specified that she had nothing against Eastern European people, adding that her best friend, another local resident, is Polish — 'There is just a lack of facilities here,' the woman said.

She also pointed out that her own mother could not secure a grant from KCC for her home nearby, despite being an OAP and in very poor health.

Resident Scott Kelly, also advocated for refugees being placed instead at the Curragh, while another resident, Janet Kenny, cited sewage issues in the area.

Ms Kenny added: "If the refugees come here, there will be chaos, and a lot of them are already under a lot of stress."

CRITICISM

The lack of political representatives, aside from Fianna Fáil Cllr Noel Heavey and two representatives who appeared on behalf of Patricia Ryan TD, was widely criticised at the meeting.

Ms O’ Shea also criticised the presence of two gardai, saying: "Why do the gardaí feel the need to come here, to a peaceful protest? They’re just standing over there in their new uniforms, looking lovely."

Gardaí present at the meeting told the Leader that they were there to monitor the meeting.