KILDARE: YouTube sensation to perform at Curragh for Champions Weekend on September 11

YouTube singing sensation, the 17 year old Allie Sherlock, who has also appeared on the ‘Ellen Show’ when she was just 13 and Simon Cowell’s Britain’s Got Talent is to headline at the Curragh Racecourse during the Irish Champions Weekend festival of racing on Sunday 11th September.

The singer songwriter from Cork has already over 5.5m followers on YouTube generating almost a billion views also has 2.2m followers on Instagram and 3.4m followers on Facebook has written songs with the likes of Ed Sheeran, Adele and Beyonce will be part of Kildare’s biggest family fun day out at the famous racing venue which features four Group 1 races involving some of the best horses in Europe.

Other musical acts taking part on the day will be the famous Artane Band, Newbridge Gospel Choir and Nitetrain and they’ll augment what will be Kildare’s biggest family fun day at the racecourse. The big family day promises to be a great day of jam packed entertainment and there is something for everyone including the little ones.

There will be an array of family entertainment across the day featuring the Moyglare Kids Zone which will be located in the Beech Tree Enclosure close to the parade ring. There will be provide a variety of exciting free entertainment for younger race goers throughout the afternoon under cover with activities including face painters, junior jockey club, Wooly’s mobile petting farm, magician, puppet show, funfair carousel, arts and crafts workshops along with music from the Artane Band. All Kids entertainment is FREE once inside the enclosure and its just €50 for two adults with their children.

A parade of Champions will take place during the afternoon in association with Treo Eile with a star studded line up featuring duel Aintree Grand National winner Tiger Roll, Al Boum Photo two time winner of the Cheltenham Gold Cup, multiple Grade One winner Douvan, Rite of Passage winner of the Ascot Gold Cup, 2012 Irish St Leger winner Royal Diamond and Exultant, one of the greatest champions in the history of Hong Kong racing having won 11 times and over HK$83 million in prize money.

The Thoroughbred Trails will return for the first time since 2019 with three trails currently on sale, The Curragh Legends, Curragh Racing Heritage and Behind the Scenes at Kildangan Stud.

Gates Open 11am - First Race at The Curragh 1.15pm - Last race 5.30pm

11.00 Gates Open

11 to 12.30 Newbridge Gospel Choir at entrance

12.30 Paddy Power Winning Line

1.15 IEBF Bold Lad Premier Handicap

2.25 to 2.35 Parade of Champions in association with Treo Eile Equine charity that rehomes and retrains racehorses – see below

1.50 Moyglare “Jewels” Blandford Stakes G2

2.25 Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Flying Five G 1

3. Moyglare Stud Stakes G1

3.35 Goffs Vincent Obrien National Stakes G1

4.10 Comer Group Int Irish St Leger G1

4.45 Tattersalls Ire Super Auction Stakes

5.20 IEBF Northfields Premier Handicap

TREO EILE Parade of Champions

Below is a list of champion horses pencilled into parade:

Tiger Roll - Dual Grand National Winner

Douvan - Multiple Gr 1 winner over hurdles and fences

General Principle - Winner of the Dublin Horse Show ITM Racehorse to Riding Horse class

Al Boum Photo - Dual Gold Cup winner - now in retraining with Louise Duffy

Exultant (formally known as Irish Correspondent) - 8yo winner in Ireland before sold to Hong Kong - multiple Gr 1 (£8m in earnings) winner before breeders (Ballygallon Stud) brought him back to retire in Ireland

Royal Diamond - (bred by Moyglare Stud) 16yo multiple Gr 1 winner including the St Leger. Now based at RACE in Kildare Town

Right of Passage - Winner of the Gr1 Royal Ascot Gold Cup, holding the track record - now based with the Living Legends at the INS

Alfredo Arcano - 8 time winner at Dundalk for Dave Marnane