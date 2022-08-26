Man tells sitting Kildare judge he missed previous court date because he was short on bus fare by €2

A defendant who appeared in Naas District Court on Thursday, August 25 for the execution of a bench warrant said he missed a previous court date because he was €2 short on bus fare.

The man, who cannot be identified as the hearing was held in-camera (in private), told sitting Judge Miriam Walsh that he could not appear on court on the last date as the bus fare 'was too expensive.'

When the judge asked him how much it was, he said he had gotten on the bus.

When he was told he would have to pay €14, he told the driver that he was short by €2, so the driver didn’t take him onboard.

Judge Walsh replied: "Get yourself to court (next time)."

She granted bail for the man until his next court date.