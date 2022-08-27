Search

KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Newbridge three-bed for €295,000

14 The Avenue, College Farm, Newbridge

27 Aug 2022 2:33 PM

A three-bedroom semi-detached house at the popular College Farm development in Newbridge is on the markeet for €295,000.

Number 14 The Avenue was built around 20 years ago and contains circa 1,050 sq ft of accommodation, presented in good condition with features including gas fired central heating, PVC double glazed windows, red brick/dashed exterior, PVC fascia/soffits and gardens to front and rear.

There is a pedestrian walkway through the development which provides a short cut to the train station, and the estate is adjacent to Newbridge College and only a short walk from Newbridge town centre.

The accommodation comprises: entrance hall with guest toilet; sittingroom with oak floor and fireplace and double doors leading to kitchen/diningroom with oak and tiled floor, built in ground and eye level presses, electric oven, gas hob and patio doors leading to rear garden.

Upstairs there are three bedrooms, all with built in wardrobes. The main bedroom is ensuite and there is a family bathroom.

The property is for sale through Mark Neylon of Jordan Auctioneers, tel 045 433550, who is guiding €295,000, and can be contacted for further information or an appointment to view.

