ALERT: Temporary water outage in Carbury, County Kildare

Repairs to the leak are currently taking place.
Kildare County Council (KCC) has announced a temporary water outage in Carbury.
Repairs to a leak are currently being carried out today, August 29, at Killina.
KCC said that supply to Killina, Kilpatrick, Dreenane, Ticknevin, Derrinturn, Ballyhagan, Kilshawanny and surrounding areas will be affected until 4.30pm.
