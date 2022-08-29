Retail sales dip slightly in July, CSO figures show

Retail sales in Ireland fell by 1.6% in July compared with the previous month, and by 8.1% compared with last July, according to figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The largest monthly sales volume decreases were in books, newspapers and stationery, which fell by 27.2%, pharmaceuticals, medical and cosmetic goods, which fell by 6.8%, and car sales, which fell by 4.9%.

Bars recorded the largest monthly volume increase between June and July 2022, increasing by 23%.

There was a 56.8% increase in the year to July – reflecting some of the pandemic restrictions that remained in place last summer.

The CSO figures show that the only sectors with an annual increase in the volume of sales, apart from bars, were clothing and footwear, up 4.3%; department stores, up by 4.2%; and furniture and lighting, up by 1.1%.

Stephanie Kelleher, statistician in the CSO’s business division, said: “The sectors which showed the largest annual reductions in volume were other retail sales (minus 21.5%), motor trades (minus 16.2%), food, beverages and tobacco (specialised stores) (minus 10.9%), and fuel (minus 7.5%).”

The volume of retail sales in July was at the same level as February 2020, or pre-pandemic levels.

Ms Kelleher continued: “Compared with February 2020 (29 months earlier and pre-Covid-19), the volume of all retail sales in July 2022 was unchanged.

“The largest increases in the volume of retail sales in July 2022 since pre-Covid-19 were in clothing and footwear (plus 21.5%), pharmaceuticals, medical and cosmetic articles (plus 19.7%), and hardware, paints and glass (plus 12.7%).

“The largest volume decreases during the same period occurred in books, newspapers and stationery (minus 42.2%), other retail sales (minus 12.1%), fuel (minus 10.2%), and bars (minus 8.4%).”