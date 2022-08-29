PHOTOS: Kildare gardaí arrest drunk driver who crashed into road work vehicle

The driver was an unaccompanied learner driver. Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
Gardaí in Kildare have arrested a drunk driver who crashed into a road work vehicle.
According to the Garda Traffic account on Twitter, the Naas Roads Policing Unit arrested an unaccompanied learner driver for Drunk Driving on the N7 near Kill, after the driver collided with a 'highly visible' road work vehicle.
The van has been seized and court proceedings will follow, gardaí added.
