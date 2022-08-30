Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, August 30

The death has occurred of John (Johnny) Hynes

Avondale, Leixlip, Kildare / Kilcock, Kildare



Hynes, John (Johnny), Avondale, Leixlip and late of Carbury and Kilcock, Co. Kildare, peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the excellent care of the staff of the Hermitage Clinic. Sadly missed by his loving wife Theresa, brothers Tommy, Joseph and Seamus, sister Jean, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, extended family and friends, especially David, Dominic and Donal.

Rest In Peace

John will be reposing at Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth ( Eircode : W23V99E ) on Tuesday from 5pm - 8pm. Removal from the Funeral Home on Wednesday at approx. 11:30am to arrive at St. Coca's Church, Kilcock for 12pm Funeral Mass, followed by burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Kilcock. Those who are unable to attend the funeral, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Wednesday at 12pm by clicking on the following link : https://www.kilcockandnewtownparish.ie/webcam/

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230

The death has occurred of Declan O'Toole

Bough, Rathvilly, Carlow / Athy, Kildare



Declan O’Toole, Bough, Rathvilly, Co. Carlow and formerly of Athy, Co. Kildare – 28th August 2022 (suddenly). Sadly missed by his loving wife Chrissie, son Dillon, parents George and Mary, sisters Geraldine and Andrea, brothers Edmund and Kevin, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

May Declan rest in peace.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday from 2 o’c until 8 o’c. House private thereafter please. Funeral arriving to St. Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly on Thursday for 12 noon Requiem Mass after which he will be laid to rest in Rathvilly Cemetery.

Declan’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link

www.rathvillykilteganparish.ie/our-parish/webcam

Funeral arrangements will be carried out strictly in accordance with current HSE guidelines. If you would like to leave a personal message of condolence, you may do so in the “Condolences” section below.

The death has occurred of Helen Fairtlough (née Boyce)

Johnstownbridge, Kildare / Carbury, Kildare



Helen Fairtlough (nee Boyce), Hermitage House, Johnstown Bridge, Enfield, Co. Meath, August 26th 2022, passed away peacefully after a short illness, surrounded by her family, in the wonderful care of the staff of Beaumont Hospital. Loving wife of the late Adam and daughter of the late Dr Boyce, cherished mother of Stuart,Hazel and Andrew. Sadly missed by her sister Margaret and her husband John, also missed by Enita, Michael and Fiona. Adored granny of Oliver, Alex, Kate and Harrison, her sister in law Serena and brother in law Jack, relatives and her many friends.

Rest Peacefully Helen

Reposing at Murty O Neill and Sons Funeral Home Derrinturn, Carbury, (W91 X2N0), on Tuesday from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Service in Carbury Parish Church on Wednesday at 11am , thereafter to Mount Jerome Crematorium Garden Chapel for reception at 1.30pm. Family flowers only, please.

The death has occurred of Ignatius Dormer-Lewis

St. John's Manor, Athy, Kildare



Husband of the late Connie. Deeply regretted by his loving children Amanda, Stephanie, Jacqueline, Malcolm, Natasha, Melissa, Aubrey and Olwyn, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy on Sunday evening (August 28th) from 6pm until 8pm. Removal on Monday morning to arrive at The Church of the Sacred Heart, Arles for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Those who would like to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so in the 'Condolence' section below.