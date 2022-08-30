A festival of wild food returns to Kildare

The Wild Food Festival returns to Naas bigger with its first post-Covid 19 appearance , with a vast selection of culinary delights complemented by a variety of live musical entertainment. The music performers will include Paddy Casey, Bunoscionn. ABBAesque, Bruce Springsteen Tribute Band, Glory Days, Megan O' Neill.

It takes place over the weekend of September 9 to 11 at Hederman’s car park, Friary Road.

Described by some as a food festival unlike any other in Ireland, it places a focus on rare and unusual foods, both locally sourced and from further afield.

The 100-year anniversary of the arrival of the first Garda members into Naas, in September 1922, will also be marked at the festival with a display which emphasises An Garda Siochana’s engagement and partnership with the community.

The Kildare Local Enterprise office will host an exhibition area at the festival which will showcase a diverse range of products from local commercial, community and individual stalls.

Jacqui McNabb, Head of Enterprise, LEO, Kildare County Council said “We are delighted to support this strategically important festival for the food and drink industry in Kildare. We want to ensure that we are creating as much awareness as possible of the excellent offering from our food and drink businesses in our county. I would encourage producers within our county to become members of our Flavours of Kildare network and avail of the opportunity to exhibit to a new audience at this exciting festival.”

Tickets available for the night time entertainment (U16’s go free) are available at www.downdaroad.com/tickets.html)

Now in its ninth year the festival is a project undertaken by the Naas Tidy Towns organisation, inspired by the experiences of committee chairperson Gerry Kehoe on a trip to New Zealand some years ago.

"I came across a small village called Hokitika, and it had a wild food festival there. I just thought it was great craic. I said to myself, Ireland needs one of these! What they had over there was a variety of food stalls, with local businesses and restaurants getting involved. There was all sorts of weird and wonderful food there,” said Gerry.

He added: “At the time we began the Wild Food Festival , food festivals were starting off in Ireland, but just to differentiate ourselves, we went with a wild food aspect to it."