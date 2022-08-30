Man threatened to knock out child, Kildare court told

A woman’s ex-husband threatened to knock out her 14 year old child a number of times.

The woman made the claim at a Naas District Court sitting on August 11.

The court heard that they were separated but he had threatened to take her to court claiming coercive control and psychological abuse.

The woman said he wanted €5,000 for this.

She added she did not know why he was making these claims and said he is taking recreational drugs.

It was also claimed that the man is on medication for anxiety and depression and “he smokes a lot of weed.”

An interim protection order was granted by Judge Miriam Walsh, who adjourned the case to December 6 for a safety order application hearing.

Judge Walsh said this means he cannot “watch or beset” where she lives and he is not to communicate with her except about matters relating to children.

