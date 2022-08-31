Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, August 31

The death has occurred of Mary Gilligan (née Dunne)

Feighcullan, Rathangan, Kildare



Formerly of Prosperous. Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband Mick, daughter Anne, sons Sean, Andy, Michael and Tony, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters Lizzie and Nell, brothers Andy, Joe, Billy and Anthony, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Mary Rest In Peace

Reposing at her family home from 4pm on Thursday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal by Glennons Funeral Directors on Friday morning to arrive at the Church of the Holy Trinity, Allen, for requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Allen Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to "The Irish Cancer Society" or "The Friends of St Brigids Hospice" at https://friendsofstbrigidshospice.ie/ways-to-donate/ or https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate.

House private on Friday morning please.

The death has occurred of Bridget Cummins (née Hayden)

Cuan Mhuire, Belvedere Hills, Mullingar, Westmeath / Leixlip, Kildare



Bridget Cummins (née Hayden) – Cuan Mhuire, Belvedere Hills, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath and late of Leixlip, Co. Kildare – August 30, 2022 (peacefully) with her family by her side and in the tender care of the management and staff at the Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar. Beloved wife of Patrick, dear mother of Sandra and Ian and the late Alan and Mark, and much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Bridget will be very sadly missed by her husband and family, sister, brothers, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, extended family and friends.

MAY BRIDGET REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Gilsenan’s Funeral Home N91 K660 on Wednesday from 5 o’c concluding at 7 o’c. A private funeral and cremation will take place. Condolences may be conveyed to the family below or a personal message on Obituaries at www.gilsenanfuneralhome.ie. House private please.

The death has occurred of Colum Flynn

Curragh Finn, Kildare Town, Kildare / Collooney, Sligo / Dublin



Formerly of Dublin and Collooney, County Sligo. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Beechpark Nursing Home Kildare Town. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret (nee McGuinness), family Tanya, Melanie, Lisa, Caroline and Mark, sister Maura, brothers Dermot, Malachy and Aiden, grandchildren, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Beechpark Nursing Home, Kildare Town on Wednesday evening from 6:30pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday at 10:20am (travelling via The Milltown Road) arriving St Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town.

Family Flowers Only Please. Donations, If Desired, To The Alzheimer's Society of Ireland.

https://alzheimer.ie/

Colum's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on.

https://mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-brigids-parish-church

The death has occurred of Mary Gallagher

Kildangan Manor, Kildangan, Kildare / Letterkenny, Donegal



Formerly of Letterkenny, Co.Donegal. Predeceased by her parents. In the loving care of the staff of Kildangan Manor. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her housemates Babs and Ann, her very good friend Anne Murphy and all those who helped and cared for Mary throughout the years.

May Mary Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence in Kildangan, on Wednesday from 2pm to 4pm. Removal on Thursday to arrive at St.Peter and Paul's Church, Monasterevin for 11am requiem mass with interment directly afterwards in St.Evin's Cemetery.

Mass will be streamed live at http://www.monasterevinparish.ie/