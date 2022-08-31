Search

31 Aug 2022

BREAKING: Five in late night court appearance following Kildare assault allegation

Five in late night court appearance following Kildare assault allegation

Naas Courthouse

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

31 Aug 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

Five people from the west Kildare area appeared before a special court sitting late last evening.

It happened as gardaí investigate an alleged assault on a man aged in his 30s in the Fr Murphy Park area of Robertstown on Sunday last, August 28, at 2.30am.

The three men and two women were before a special sitting of Naas District Court for a hearing which began just before 10pm.

Each is charged with an allegation of assault.

They are Aaron Hannify, 24, whose address was given as 3082 Churchview, Cooleragh, Coill Dubh, Sandra Hanafey, 49, whose address was given as 3082 Churchview, Cooleragh, Coill Dubh; Lisa Hanafey, 28, whose address was given as 3082 Churchview, Cooleragh, Robertstown; Gerard Hanafey, 53, whose address was given as 3082 Churchview, Cooleragh, Coill Dubh and Shane Byrne, 34, whose address was given as 42 Oakfield, Clane.

The  quintet were legally represented for the hearing which lasted about twenty minutes.

Judge Miriam Walsh was told that the State had no objection to bail being granted.

Sgt Dave Hanrahan told the court that there were a number of conditions attached to the granting of bail, including that the defendants sign on twice a week at Clane garda station between 9am and 9pm.

The court heard that all five are to provide a mobile phone number within 24 hours and be contactable at all times and Shane Byrne had already done this. The five are to surrender their passports and must not apply for travel documents.

They must have no contact with the alleged injured party or witnesses and must also stay out of Robertstown.

Another condition was that they remain sober and not commit any offences. Free legal aid was granted to Shane Byrne and there was no immediate application for legal aid in respect of the others.

Judge Walsh adjourned the matter  to November 16 for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Read more Kildare news

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media