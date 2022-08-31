People with non-urgent conditions asked to stay away from Naas Hospital

Naas General Hospital asks people to consider all care options for non-urgent care.

The hospital has been experiencing high level of attendances and admissions being cared for in the Hospital.

Management at NGH is asking patients with non-emergency conditions to seek assistance from other parts of the health service such as their local pharmacist or GP.

“Unfortunately patients who are presenting at the ED in Naas General Hospital with non-urgent conditions are experiencing lengthy waiting times to be seen,” said a HSE representative.

Any patient who needs emergency hospital care will be seen and the hospital would urge these patients not to delay attending the emergency department.

“Do not delay in seeking medical attention if you suspect you are having a heart attack or stroke, please dial 999 or 112 in an emergency.”

Those who turn up at the hospital in an emergency are asked to wear a mask, practice social distancing and tell triage personnel of any signs or symptoms of Covid-19.

The hospital “apologises for any inconvenience caused and thanks the public for their understanding and consideration.”

Read more Kildare news