Permission sought for major housing development in Kildare

A planning application has been made for a substantial residential development in Celbridge.

The plan is to secure approval from Kildare County Council for a large scale project at Glencarrig House, Simonstown, on a site of approximately five acres.

The proposed development will consist of the demolition (total area approx. 800 sqm) of existing buildings, including a habitable dwelling on site.

This will be followed by the construction of a new residential and crѐche scheme of 137 units in a mixture of houses and apartments units ranging from 2 to 5 storeys in height.

One block will have 39 apartments and another will 51 and all of these will boast one or two bedrooms.

A third block will have 25 apartments, also with one or two bedrooms.

It’s planned to build 22 houses either semi detached on terraces with four or three bedrooms.

According to the proposal a separate building will accommodate a childcare facility or crèche of approximately 248 square metres with an outdoor play area of 460 square metres.