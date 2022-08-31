'Gruesome find': Greyhound remains discovered at Newbridge, County Kildare bog

Greyhound remains have been discovered at Roseberry bog in Newbridge.

Photographs sent in by The Irish Council Against Blood Sports (ICABS) show skulls, bones and skeletons belonging to greyhounds.

The group said that the remains were discovered earlier this month by a member of the public who was out walking in the bog.

The ICABS are also calling for an immediate investigation by the both the Department of Agriculture and the Gardai.

Commenting on the find, Aideen Yourell, the campaign director of the (ICABS), said: "This is not the first time that greyhound remains have been found dumped in the countryside by unscrupulous greyhound owners.

"In Ballyagran, Co. Limerick, in 2012, the remains of six greyhounds were found at a disused dump, having been shot in the head, while in 2005 the mutilated remains of three greyhounds were found floating in a river in the Dungarvan area.

She further claimed that these dumped greyhounds are 'the victims of the cruel greyhound racing industry that sees thousands of greyhounds abandoned and killed each year.'

A greyhound skull found at Roseberry bog.

Ms Yourrell also pointed to the RTE Investigates documentary 'Greyhounds running for their lives', which revealed that thousands of greyhounds are killed every year simply because they are not fast enough.

"It featured shocking scenes of dogs being delivered to a knackery where they were shot in the head and dumped in a skip. One shot dog was seen writhing on the ground in agony as his merciless owner drove away," she explained.

Ms Yourrell further explained that the documentary featured extracts from a report which revealed that around 6,000 greyhounds are killed every year 'because they don’t make the grade.'

"The report estimated that, for example, a total of 17,962 greyhounds were culled in 2013, 2014 and 2015. They were killed for 'failure to produce qualifying times', 'failure to produce desired entry level times' and for an 'unacceptable decline in performance'," she said.

INJURIES AND DEATHS

In addition, she claimed that Greyhound Racing Ireland statistics show that at races nationwide in the past nine years, at least 2,881 greyhounds suffered injuries and 983 died or were killed.

Concluding her statement, she said: "The government is again being urged to stop the massive grants that are propping up this cruel, dog-killing gambling activity.

"Since 2001, Greyhound Racing Ireland has received €309 million in funding, including €16.8 million for 2020, €19.2 million for 2021 and €17.6 million for 2022."

When An Garda Síochana were asked about the finds by the Leinster Leader, a garda spokesperson said: 'We are making enquiries on this matter.'