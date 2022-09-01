Kildare Gardaí confirm missing Newbridge man is "located safe and well"

Pawel Konieczny
Gardaí have confirmed that missing 53-year-old Pawel Konieczny, who was last seen at his home in Newbridge on Tuesday afternoon "has been located safe and well."
An alert issued on Wednesday evening had reported that Gardaí and Pawel’s family were concerned for his welfare.
However gardaí said this afternoon that Mr Konieczny has been located safe and well.
Gardaí added: "An Garda Síochána would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance."
