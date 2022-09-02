Abundance of 'unsightly' signs in North Kildare town draws complaints from residents

The meeting was held at Kildare County Council headquarters at Aras Chill Dara. File Pic
The amount of large paid parking signs in Maynooth region has drawn complaints from a number of residents.
That's according to Fine Gael councillor Tim Durkan, who made the comments at the latest Clane-Maynooth Municipal District meeting held earlier today.
Cllr Durkan said that each sign is around 4 foot by 5 foot, and vast number of them is 'unsightly.'
"It's become a bit over-prolific with some of the larger signs," Cllr Durkan said to those in attendance: "Can we review some of them?"
Cllr Tim Durkan, Fine Gael
In response, Kildare County Council engineer Cyril Buggie said that the issue has been raised by a Tidy Towns group, adding: 'I don't think they are necessary.'
All in attendance agree to remove the large signs, but to keep the smaller paid parking signs.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.