04 Sept 2022

KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Luxurious new Two Mile House housing development

Image of what the homes will look like. For illustration purposes only

04 Sept 2022 9:33 AM

Chapel Hill, Two Mile House is a new development of 13 detached houses on generous sites ranging in size from 0.2 acre to 0.4 acre on a nice elevated setting with commanding views of the surrounding countryside.

There are three different house types – 4/5 bedrooms of 2,465 sq.ft., 2,810 sq.ft. and the largest house type is 2,992 sq,ft.

The sites will be approached by a gravel driveway with gardens leveled and seeded along with a paved patio area.

The houses will have double glazed windows, air to water heat pump system with underfloor heating downstairs and radiators upstairs.

Kitchens have modern fitted presses with appliances and island unit, built in wardrobes in all bedrooms, bathrooms tiled and painted throughout.

All homes will be energy efficient “A” rated.

Two Mile House is a sought after village environment approximately three miles from Naas, three miles from Kilcullen and six miles from Newbridge.

The surrounding towns offer an excellent array of educational, recreational and shopping facilities on your doorstep with Dunnes, Tescos, Lidl, Aldi, Harvey Norman, Currys, B & Q, Woodies, Argos, Boots, TK Maxx, Penneys and the Whitewater Shopping Centre to name but a few.

The area has a wealth of recreational facilities with GAA, rugby, soccer, tennis, athletics, hockey, basketball, horseriding, golf and racing in Punchestown, Naas and The Curragh.

Two Mile House has the benefit of a primary school, church and pub/restaurant on your doorstep.

Commuters have the N7/M7 access, bus route from Naas and Rail Service from Sallins Station direct to City Centre with Grand Canal Dock or Heuston Station.

This is a rare opportunity to buy a new “A” rated energy efficient home in a sought after village environment close to Naas.

The properties are for sale through Liam Hargaden of Jordan Auctioneers 045-433550.

Mr Hargaden can be contacted for further information or for an appointment to view.

Prices range from €795,000 to €900,000.

