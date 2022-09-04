Search

04 Sept 2022

KILDARE: Judge Roy Beans wins Best Bar in Leinster award

The team at Judge Roy Beans with their award

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

04 Sept 2022 10:33 AM

Champagne corks were popping at Judge Roy Beans in Newbridge recently after it won the The Dingle Gin People’s Choice Award for the Best Bar in Leinster.

JRBs was right up there with other big names such as Dublin super-pub Cafe En Seine which won the Best Bar in Dublin while premier gig venue Dolans Limerick took home both the overall and regional title in Munster.
JRB staff were presented with the award at a gala awards ceremony in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin, hosted by Alan Shortt, on August 22.

Excellence


The Bar of the Year Awards has recognised the excellent bars, knowledgeable staff, high quality service, and innovation in the bar trade.
Now in their 17th year, the Bar of the Year Awards are the premium awards for the licensed trade.
The Bar of the Year Awards are dedicated to raising the profile of the licensed trade and reminding consumers of the excellent service and quality that exists today within the licensed trade.

Traditional and modern
From long established traditional local pubs to up-and-coming new arrivals, the Bar of the Year Awards is the ultimate stamp of approval for the best of the best in the licensing industry.

The awards followed heated competition which saw judges travel the length and breadth of the country.
BAR 1661 in Dublin city took home the coveted title of 2022 Bar of the Year, Sponsored by Licensing World. Up against 500 entries, BAR 1661 was deemed to be outstanding in all areas.

