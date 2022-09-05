KILDARE: Erratic driving leads to motorist testing positive for three types of drugs

The vehicle at the scene / NAAS ROADS POLICING
A motorist whose "erratic" driving was detected by Naas Roads Policing was stopped on the M4 in North Kildare.
Officers were on active patrol in the area at the time.
The driver was stopped and spoken to.
A drug test was carried out and motorist tested positive for three types of drugs: cocaine, opiates and cannabis.
The driver was arrested for drug driving at the scene.
The driver also had no insurance or driving license and the vehicle was seized.
Court proceedings will follow in coming weeks.
