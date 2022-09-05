Search

05 Sept 2022

Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, September 5

Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, September 5

RIP to the late Peggy Connolly and Desmond Leavy

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

05 Sept 2022 11:33 AM

The death has occurred of Michael Connors
Kilcullen, Kildare

Michael Connors, Moanbane Park, Kilcullen, Co Kildare & late of Tullow, Co Carlow, who died on September 4th 2022, at Naas General Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Jean, son Oran, granddaughters Anna and Kate, brothers in law, sisters in law, extended family, neighbours, relatives and friends.

 

May He Rest In Peace

 

Messages of sympathy and support for the family, can be left in the condolence section below.
 


Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Connolly (née Killalea)
Ticknevin Lough, Carbury, Kildare

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her loving husband Mick. Deeply regretted by her daughter Fiona, sons Michael and Thomas, grandchildren Ryan and Abbie, son-in-law Bernard, sister Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Peggy Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her daughter Fiona's home (Eircode W91 KX00) this Sunday from 3pm to 7pm with Rosary at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 1.30pm in The Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. You can also take part in Peggy's funeral Mass on the Carbury Parish webcam via the following link:

https://www.carburyparish.ie/our-parish/webcam-derrinturn/

Condolences can be left on this page using the link below. The family would like to thank you for your support at this difficult time.

The death has occurred of Sandra KELLY
Thomastown, Rathangan, Kildare

Unexpectedly at home. Predeceased by her father Michael. Loving daughter of Ann and dearly loved sister of Michael, Kevin and Siobhan. She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her family, her loving partner Alan, her Aunt Angela, Uncle Bernard, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, family circle, friends, neighbours and work colleagues.

 

MAY SANDRA REST IN PEACE

 

Reposing at her home on Saturday from 2pm and Sunday from 2pm.(Eircode ; R51VY75)Funeral Mass on Monday in in the Church of The Assumption and St Patrick, Rathangan at 11am followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan. House Private Monday morning please.

The death has occurred of Desmond (Des) LEAVY
Naas, Kildare / Strokestown, Roscommon

Leavy (Naas and formerly of Strokestown, Co. Roscommon) - September 1, 2022, (peacefully), surrounded by his loving family, at Beech Park Nursing Home, Kildare Town, Desmond (Des), beloved husband of Angela and dear father of David, Alan, Desmond, Janet and Francis; Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, brother Oliver, son-in-law Pat, daughter-in-law Paula, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

 

Reposing on Sunday from 4pm to 7pm with Prayers at 6pm at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas. Removal on Monday to The Church of The Irish Martyrs, Ballycane arriving for 11am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to St. Corban’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society or The Alzheimer Society of Ireland. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors, Church Lane, Naas. Ph: 045 897397.

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media