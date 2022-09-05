NOTICE: Water outages to occur in these Kildare areas this Wednesday

The news was announced by Kildare County Council. File Photo: Water outage
Water outages will occur in a number of northern Kildare areas this Wednesday.
Kildare County Council has said that Irish Water contractors will carry out works at Liffey View, Newtown on Wednesday September 7, 2022.
Water supply to Inglewood Estate, Lagan Homes Estate, Chelmsford, Chelmsford Manor and the houses on Ardclough Rd will be disrupted from 9am until 3pm.
