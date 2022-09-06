Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, September 6

The death has occurred of Ann McStay

41 McDonnell Drive, Athy, Kildare



Passed away suddenly, but peacefully, at home, on September 5th. Beloved wife of the late Tom and beloved mother of the late Deirdre. Sadly missed and loved by her sons David and Tommy, her daughters Martina and Nin, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family.

Rest in Peace





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Michael Connors

Kilcullen, Kildare



Michael Connors, Moanbane Park, Kilcullen, Co Kildare & late of Tullow, Co Carlow, who died on September 4th 2022, at Naas General Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Jean, son Oran, granddaughters Anna and Kate, brothers in law, sisters in law, extended family, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday 6th, from 4pm until the conclusion of prayers beginning at 7.30pm. Removal from there on Wednesday 7th to Newlands Cross Crematorium, arriving for a service of remembrance at 12 noon. Michael's service can be streamed on the following

https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

Family flowers only, please. Messages of sympathy and support for the family, can be left in the condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Lena EDMONDS

The Beeches, Castlesize, Sallins, Kildare



In the tender care of the staff of St. James's Hospital, Dublin.

Sadly missed by her loving partner Noel, daughter Emma, granddaughter Robyn, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

"May Lena Rest In Peace"

Reposing at the George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Tuesday from 4pm to 7pm with Prayers at 6.30pm. Funeral on Wednesday morning with Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Our Lady and The Guardian Angels, Sallins and afterwards to Mainham Cemetery, Clane. The mass will be streamed on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/sallins-webcam/

The death has occurred of Ian Mackenzie-Smith

Killinane, Kilcullen, Kildare



Mackenzie-Smith, Killinane, Kilcullen, Co. Kildare, 4th September 2022. Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Evelyn, children Matthew, Clare, Stuart, & Elaine, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, partners, his ten beloved grandchildren, Jack, Freddy, Robyn, Mya, Eve, Georgia, Ben, Elliott, Freya & Simone, sisters Thelma & Anthea, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives & friends.

May Ian Rest In Peace

Reposing in Anderson & Leahy’s funeral home on Tuesday afternoon at 3pm with prayers at 5.30pm. Removal from his residence on Wednesday morning arriving to the Church of St. Joseph, Gormanstown, Kilcullen for 12pm Mass, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private on Wednesday morning, please.