BREAKING: Permission given for new boutique hotel in Kildare

The Hanged Man's restaurant
Plans for a new “boutique hotel” have been given the green light by Kildare County Council.
The council has approved a 20 bed hotel at the Hanged Man’s, a popular pub and restaurant venue at Milltown, between Newbridge and Rathangan.
The plan includes a reception area, lounge bar and restaurant, a kitchen, cold room, beer store as well as a plant room and the canalside decking (the premises is situated beside the Grand Canal).
A rooftop herb garden is part of the proposal as is an enlarged car park.
The operators of the Hanged Man’s were previously associated with plans to renovate the Market House, adjacent to the canal in Naas.
However these did not materialise.
