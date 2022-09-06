LATEST: Firefighters called after "hoarder" gets trapped in home

Firefighters at the scene / Photos: Dublin Fire Brigade
Firefighters were called out to an unusual incident when a person hoarding material became trapped in their home.
Dublin Fire Brigade tweeted a photograph of the scene, which appeared to show that a heavy mound of hoarded material had collapsed and blocked an exit door.
Part of the door had been cut for firefighters to gain access to the property.
A DFB spokesperson said: "Firefighters were called to a person who became trapped in their home due to hoarding.
"Hoarding is a disorder that needs treatment and managing.
"Apart from an obvious fire and escape risk, hoarding is a health risk.
"Do you know someone who hoards? Speak to their GP for advice."
