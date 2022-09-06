Search

06 Sept 2022

Woman threatened with a man who has alleged gangland links, Kildare court told

Naas Courthouse

A woman claimed that her ex-partner threatened her with a named man who allegedly has links with gangland figures.

The claim was made during the hearing of an allegation of a breach of a protection order order by her husband.

The woman told Naas District Court on September 1 that the man owes €3,000.

The court also heard that the man was in court after a bench warrant had been issued and he did not have the money.

The woman claimed she is not receiving maintenance payment from him and they have a child with a medical condition who had to be brought to a specialist.

She said the cost of this was €700 which she did not have.

The woman further claimed she has no money because of a mortgage and other bills and also claimed that he called her names including “bitch”.

Under cross examination the woman admitted not putting some of these claims into a garda statement and she also denied making a threat to her ex-partner.

The court also heard she went to a garda station and complained that she had been threatened and told to f… off.

Judge Michele Finan agreed with a submission that there was no evidence of the man being aware of the order.

The matter was adjourned briefly for the man to return with €300 for the woman and the case was adjourned to September 26.

