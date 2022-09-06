PHOTOS: Almost €100k raised for Irish Cancer Society by Relay for Life in Kildare

The cheque presentation took place at Judge Roy Beans in Newbridge
All photos by Martin Connelly
The Relay for Life organisation in Kildare presented a cheque for €95,673 to the Irish Cancer Society at a ceremony in Judge Roy Beans in Newbridge at the weekend.
Also present were several teams who fundraised for the Relay for Life event held in the Curragh Racecourse in July.
Cheque Presentation from Relay for life committee to the Irish Cancer Society:
Peter O’Neill, Lisa Nagle, Peter White, Emma Haydon (Irish Cancer Society), Brenda Donohue, Stephen Kelly and Niamh Curley
Team: Coil Dubh- Dinny’s Disciples
Noel Hogan, Mag Hogan, Millie Kavanagh and Dinny Hogan, Chris Bagnall, Andrew Bagnall, Miriam Gordan and Samantha Hogan
Team Moorfield
John Kinchella, Brenda Kinchella, Esther Marsh and Richard Marsh
Team: Helping Hands
Suzie Hanlon and Emily Potts
Team: Sing Birdies
F/R Elaine Hayes, Niamh Curley, Rachel Pender and Suzanne O’Keeffee
B/R Sinead White, Lisa Nagle, Sharon Flynn
Team Moorefield
Brenda Kinchella, John Byrne, Jen Condren and Tony Murray
Team Walkie – Talkies
Seanie Duane, Nicola O’Toole, Kathleen Duane and Dermot Mitch Mitchell
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.