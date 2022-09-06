ALERT: Water outage near Naas, Kildare region tomorrow

Kildare County Council made the announcement. File pic
A water outage will occur in a region beside Naas tomorrow, Wednesday, September 7, 2022.
Kildare County Council has announced that water supply will be disrupted tomorrow from The Railway Bridge, Kerdiffstown to the M7 motorway, including Naas Golf Club, from 10am until 4pm.
