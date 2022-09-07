Kildare gardaí release without charge three men arrested in connection with serious assault in Monasterevin

Garda Station lantern
Gardaí in Kildare investigating a serious assault that occurred in Monasterevin on Sunday, August 21 last have released the three men that were arrested on Tuesday.
Gardaí added that investigations are continuing into the incident.
A Garda spokesperson added: "All three men aged in their 20s, have been released without charge and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
"Investigations ongoing."
The men had been detained on Tuesday under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a number of garda stations in Co Kildare.
Limerick man Dylan McCarthy aged 29 later died from injuries sustained in an incident in Monasterevin on August 21.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.