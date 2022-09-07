LATEST: Long-established Kildare bar and restaurant to be sold at auction in Dublin

FILE PHOTO
A long-established County Kildare premises is going under the hammer at a public auction in Dublin later this month.
The well-known Athgarvan Inn bar, restaurant and guesthouse is also being sold with planning permission for a mixed-use village centre development.
The property sits on over two acres on a prominent crossroads location and is close to the towns of Newbridge and Kilcullen.
Auctioneer and valuation surveyor John P Younge will handle the sale at the auction in Buswells Hotel in Dublin on Thursday, September 29 at 3pm.
In 2017, the owners of the Athgarvan Inn applied for planning permission develop a village centre style development in separate phases.
The plans included commercial units earmarked for a restaurant, doctor's surgery, chemist and office unit.
Houses and apartments were also proposed as well as parking, landscaped areas and public lighting.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.