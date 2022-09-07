NOTICE: Hospital in Kildare asks patients with non-emergency conditions to seek assistance from other parts of the health service today

The management at a Kildare hospital is asking patients with non-emergency conditions to seek assistance from other parts of the health service today, September 7.

Naas General Hospital has been experiencing a high level of attendances and admissions this week, and as a result, management are urging asking patients with non-emergency conditions to seek assistance from other parts of the health service, such as their local pharmacist or GP.

The management explained in a statement: "Unfortunately, patients who are presenting at the ED in Naas General Hospital with non-urgent conditions are experiencing long waiting times to be seen.

"Any patient who needs emergency hospital care will be seen and Naas General Hospital would urge such patients not to delay attending the ED.

"Do not delay in seeking medical attention if you suspect you are having a heart attack or stroke, please dial 999 or 112 in an emergency."

The management also said that members of the public who will attend the ED in an emergency situation must ensure that they wear a mask, practice social distancing, and tell the triage personnel if you have any signs/symptoms of Covid-19.

They added that Naas General Hospital apologises for any inconvenience caused and thanks the public for their understanding and consideration.