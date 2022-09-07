Festival to remember Kildare piper legend Liam O'Flynn

A musical festival named after the late piper Liam O'Flynn will be held in Naas and Kill next month.

The event, which will include famous performers like Dónal Lunny, Liam Ó Maonlaoi, Matt Molloy and Seán Keane, takes place on October 7 to 9.

Also planned are workshops on piping and harp workshops.

The master uilleann piper and former member of Planxty died aged 71 in March 2018.

O’Flynn is acknowledged as Ireland’s foremost exponent of the uilleann pipes and brought the music of the instrument to a worldwide audience.

President Michael D. Higgins was among the mourners at his funeral in St Brigid’s Church in Kill which was also was attended by Christy Moore, Donal Lunny, Steve Cooney, Paul Brady, Iarla O Lionaird, actor Stephen Rea, broadcaster John Kelly, John Sheahan, Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh.

He was born into a musical family and attended local schools including Naas CBS.

From an early age, he showed talent and at the age of 11 began taking classes with Leo Rowsome, one of the greatest pipers of his time.

He was successful in the Oireachtas Festival and the Fleadh Cheoil before forming Planxty with Christy Moore, Andy Irvine and Dónal Lunny, all of whom are now regarded among the greats in Irish music.

Following the break-up of Planxty in 1983, O’Flynn worked as a session musician with numerous prominent musicians such as the Everley Brothers, Enya, Kate Bush, Nigel Kennedy and Mark Knopfler.

He also worked on film scores, such as the Brad Pitt film A River Runs Through It.

He also worked on projects with Seamus Heaney, mixing poetry with music.